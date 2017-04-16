Frankie Capan wins Ping Heather Farr ...

Frankie Capan wins Ping Heather Farr Classic

Frankie Capan can add another AJGA win to his resume, as he earned a two-shot victory Sunday at the Ping Heather Farr Classic. A closing 1-under 70 was enough for Capan, as he went from one behind to two ahead of William Mouw by day's end.

