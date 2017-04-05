Fire damages Mesa commercial complex
Fire damages Mesa commercial complex Fire damaged a portion of a commercial complex in Mesa on Wednesday morning, Mesa fire officials said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oKJsh9 The fire occurred in the 1700 block of West Baseline Road, just east of Dobson Road, said Deputy Chief Forrest Smith of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|11
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|2 hr
|Giamati
|8
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|VALLEY OF THE SUN
|2,131
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|Apr 4
|Kayelynn
|1
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Apr 4
|Michael Giles
|26
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 3
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC