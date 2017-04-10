FD: Mobile home catches fire at Mesa gas station
Mesa Fire and Medical crews responded to a Circle K near Crismon and Broadway roads after receiving reports about a blaze. When authorities arrived to the scene, flames were seen coming from a mobile home parked at a gas pump, a fire spokesperson said.
