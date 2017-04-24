FD: Fire burning on Bush Highway near...

FD: Fire burning on Bush Highway near Mesa

22 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Fire Weather Warning issued April 25 at 1:33PM MST expiring April 25 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 10:39AM MST expiring April 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Yavapai Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 10:39AM MST expiring April 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo MESA, AZ - Firefighters say a brush fire has ignited and is burning on both sides of a highway in the southeast Valley. A spokesman for the Rural/Metro Fire Department said crews were responding to a brush fire on Bush Highway just east of Mesa.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at April 26 at 2:12PM MST

