Ex-NFL Player Heap Kills Daughter In Vehicle Accident

Reuters reports that on Friday, former NFL star player Todd Heap, hit and killed his 3 year old daughter, while moving his truck in his driveway at his Arizona home. The unidentified girl was hit at about 4 p.m. in Mesa, Arizona.

