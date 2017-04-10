Ex-NFL Player Heap Kills Daughter In Vehicle Accident
Reuters reports that on Friday, former NFL star player Todd Heap, hit and killed his 3 year old daughter, while moving his truck in his driveway at his Arizona home. The unidentified girl was hit at about 4 p.m. in Mesa, Arizona.
