Embattled former Mariner Elementary principal resigns from Newport-Mesa district

NEWPORT BEACH A former Mariners Elementary School principal, accused by teachers last year of inflating the school's academic progress in an effort to gain a statewide award , has resigned from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, according to a resignation agreement obtained by the Register. Laura Canzone notified district officials of her resignation in a March 7 letter after spending the 2016-17 school year working as a principal on special assignment at Costa Mesa High/Middle School campus, the documents said.

