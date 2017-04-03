East Valley shopping center sold for $3M
An East Valley shopping center has been purchased for $3 million. SRS Real Estate Partners recently acquired the Shops at Sossaman in Mesa on behalf of their client, Los Angeles-based Abington Emerson Investments, LLC. The 34,294-square-foot shopping center is located at the southeast corner of Guadalupe and Sossaman roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|5 hr
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|The rat-ings
|10
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|7 hr
|Bilinda
|8
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Mar 29
|Lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC