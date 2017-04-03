East Valley shopping center sold for $3M

An East Valley shopping center has been purchased for $3 million. SRS Real Estate Partners recently acquired the Shops at Sossaman in Mesa on behalf of their client, Los Angeles-based Abington Emerson Investments, LLC. The 34,294-square-foot shopping center is located at the southeast corner of Guadalupe and Sossaman roads.

