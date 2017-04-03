Driver arrested after slow-speed chase on Arizona freeways
A man wanted on a warrant out of Pinal County has been arrested after an often slow-speed vehicle pursuit on freeways through Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. Authorities say a high-speed chase began about 4 p.m. Monday when the driver of a sedan failed to yield on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|24 min
|Kayelynn
|1
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Michael Giles
|26
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|20 hr
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|The rat-ings
|10
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|22 hr
|Bilinda
|8
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC