DPS pursues driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa
DPS pursues driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa Motorist leads Valley police on chase through multiple freeways on Monday afternoon Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nCWhJp State troopers pursued a driver across freeways in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa Monday afternoon, finally stopping him at the Gilbert Road overpass on the Loop 202 in Mesa after nearly an hour. The Arizona Department of Public Safety began pursuing the vehicle on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in central Phoenix about 4:15 p.m., as rush-hour traffic was picking up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special Needs Egg Hunt
|24 min
|Kayelynn
|1
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Michael Giles
|26
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|20 hr
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|The rat-ings
|10
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|22 hr
|Bilinda
|8
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC