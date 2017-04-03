Developer adds land to big planned Me...

Developer adds land to big planned Mesa technology park: BREW

1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Sunbelt Investment Holdings has bought another 67.5 acres for the planned Mesa Elliot Technology Park in the East Valley, according to a sales report by Business & Real Estate Weekly of Arizona.

