Defense calls first witness in murder case

With the prosecution having rested its case against in the capital murder trial for Preston Strong prior to a week-long break, defense attorneys on Monday called their first witness to the stand. Strong is being tried at the Yuma Justice Center on six counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of burglary in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders, in which two adults and four children were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.