Defense calls first witness in murder...

Defense calls first witness in murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yuma Sun

With the prosecution having rested its case against in the capital murder trial for Preston Strong prior to a week-long break, defense attorneys on Monday called their first witness to the stand. Strong is being tried at the Yuma Justice Center on six counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of burglary in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders, in which two adults and four children were killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 11 hr law43 2,680
Meth Sun RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Apr 8 Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 8 The American Truth 7
The founding framers Apr 7 The truth 5
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 7 saving energy 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 11 at 7:52AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC