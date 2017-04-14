Child dies after being struck by father's truck in Mesa
A 3-year-old Mesa girl has died from injuries suffered when she was hit by a truck driven by her father on Friday, the Mesa Police Department said. Child dies after being struck by father's truck in Mesa A 3-year-old Mesa girl has died from injuries suffered when she was hit by a truck driven by her father on Friday, the Mesa Police Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,686
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Sam George
|7
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 12
|Triple D
|2,132
|Meth
|Apr 9
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Apr 8
|The American Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC