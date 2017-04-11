Chandler police arrest tattoo parlor shooting suspect
Chandler police arrest tattoo parlor shooting suspect The shooting injured a child who was struck by shattered glass while sitting in a barber shop next door. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2opVSwB Chandler police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a tattoo parlor that injured a child who was struck by shattered glass in a barber shop next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|law43
|2,680
|Meth
|Sun
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Apr 8
|The American Truth
|7
|The founding framers
|Apr 7
|The truth
|5
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 7
|saving energy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC