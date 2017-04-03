Bushnell and Hoppe's Pro Maggie Reese...

Bushnell and Hoppe's Pro Maggie Reese Wins Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun Match

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - - Team Bushnell Tactical Shooter and Hoppe's Pro Maggie Reese won High Lady in the Open Division at the 2017 Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun Match in Mesa, Arizona.

