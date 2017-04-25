Brush fire erupts near Bush Highway n...

Brush fire erupts near Bush Highway north of Mesa

Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

A brush fire erupted near the Bush Highway early Tuesday evening, shutting the road to traffic and sending a tower of smoke that could be seen through much of the southeast Valley.

