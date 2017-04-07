Brielle Biermann & Michael Kopech Round First Base in Major League PDA
The couple got in a few innings of suck face and carnival rides last week at a fair in Mesa, AZ ... near where he was hurling 107 mph fastballs in Spring Training at the time. HERE'S THE RUNDOWN Mel B Pleads With Friends: "He'll Kill Me" David Spade & Naya Rivera: Dating? Drake Endorses Chance For Chicago Mayor Rick Ross Gets Off Easy! This has gotta be one of the DUMBEST arrest videos we've ever seen ... courtesy of NFL wide receiver Marquis Bundy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|27 min
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|11 hr
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|14 hr
|The American Truth
|7
|The founding framers
|Fri
|The truth
|5
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Fri
|saving energy
|3
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Abdellina Hussein
|11
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Thu
|Giamati
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC