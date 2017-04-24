Betty Jane Johnson, Janesville/Mesa, AZ
Betty Jane Johnson, age 85, of Mesa, AZ, a long-time Janesville resident, died Monday, April 24, 2017 at Springdale Village Nursing Home in Mesa, AZ. Betty was born in Janesville on October 28, 1931, the daughter of Lawrence and Flora Kinservik.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max Zuchowski
|Fri
|Kobo
|1
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Apr 26
|uKIDn
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC