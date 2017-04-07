An Arizona Supreme Court committee that evaluates bar complaints against attorneys has dismissed a charge filed against Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Juan Martinez for writing a book about his most famous case, the Jodi Arias murder trial. Bar charge dismissed against Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez An Arizona Supreme Court committee that evaluates bar complaints against attorneys has dismissed a charge filed against Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Juan Martinez for writing a book about his most famous case, the Jodi Arias murder trial.

