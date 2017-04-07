Bar charge dismissed against Arias pr...

Bar charge dismissed against Arias prosecutor Juan Martinez

Friday Apr 7

An Arizona Supreme Court committee that evaluates bar complaints against attorneys has dismissed a charge filed against Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Juan Martinez for writing a book about his most famous case, the Jodi Arias murder trial.

