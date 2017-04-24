Authorities: Brush fire shuts down part of Bush Highway
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a brush fire near the Salt River has shut down part of a Bush Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|6 hr
|uKIDn
|5
|Ellen S. Hoaglin
|18 hr
|Sabrinna Stone
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC