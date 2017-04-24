As Army aviation looks to the future, modernization of existing aircraft continues
Using new composite blades that provide an additional 1,500 pounds of lift, a Chinook completes several rotor blade tests in Mesa, Ariz. While the Army is continuing work on the next generation of engines and aircraft, modernization of existing platforms, like the UH-60 Blackhawk, AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook is continuing.
