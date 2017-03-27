Arizona lawmaker cites student engage...

Arizona lawmaker cites student engagement as tool for civic action

Rep. Isela Blanc had a message to students Friday: You can impact change in politics, even with just a tweet. The Legislator Breakfast, organized by ambassadors from the Andrew Goodman Foundation , was an opportunity for students to talk to Blanc and Rep. Michelle Udall about topics ranging from student civic engagement to working in college.

