Arizona DPS: Drugs found in suspect's vehicle after chase
MESA, Ariz. - A Morristown man arrested after a mostly slow-speed freeway pursuit across the Phoenix area during afternoon rush hour had drugs in his vehicle, appeared to be driving impaired and believed he was on a closed course, according to court documents released Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|VALLEY OF THE SUN
|2,131
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Mon
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Mon
|The rat-ings
|10
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Mon
|Bilinda
|8
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Mar 29
|Lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC