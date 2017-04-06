Animals removed after hazmat call at Gilbert animal hospital
Hazmat teams from Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert removed 14 animals who were trapped inside a veterinary clinic in Gilbert Thursday morning after a hazardous situation was reported, authorities said. Animals removed after hazmat call at Gilbert animal hospital Hazmat teams from Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert removed 14 animals who were trapped inside a veterinary clinic in Gilbert Thursday morning after a hazardous situation was reported, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|13 min
|Sandee
|9
|The founding framers
|1 hr
|Euro - American ...
|1
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|1 hr
|saving energy
|3
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|11
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|11 hr
|Giamati
|8
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|VALLEY OF THE SUN
|2,131
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC