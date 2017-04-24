Adelanto branches outside for finance...

Adelanto branches outside for finance advisers

Officials here will branch outside to fill key finance positions at City Hall and plug holes left by the city's elimination of its contract finance director in January and the retirement of Accounting Supervisor Penny Rose. Rose, who has been heavily leaned on to steer Adelanto's precarious budget situation, recently announced she would be leaving the city in July.

