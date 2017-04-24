1st Avenue to close starting Thursday...

1st Avenue to close starting Thursday night

22 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

City officials are asking motorists to be aware that 1st Avenue will close Thursday at 8 p.m. and will remain so through Friday and possibly Saturday morning. The road is closed from 14th Street to 16th Place as part of the Center Pointe intersection construction project, which encompasses 4th Avenue and 16th Street.

