Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus And Once...

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus And Once Human Tour Announced [News]

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Xandria have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour to promote their new album "Theater of Dimension" which will feature support from Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human. The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 9th the famed Webster Hall in New York City and will hit various cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on May 30th in Mesa, AZ at Club Red-Mesa The band had this to say, "We are super excited to go on our first ever North American headline tour in May, playing east to west coast, along with the wonderful Kobra and the Lotus as well as Once Human.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 17 RN2015go 2,676
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Mar 14 Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) Mar 13 footguymike 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Mar 11 Ese Spider G 2,129
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar 5 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC