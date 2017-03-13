Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus And Once Human Tour Announced [News]
Xandria have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour to promote their new album "Theater of Dimension" which will feature support from Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human. The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 9th the famed Webster Hall in New York City and will hit various cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on May 30th in Mesa, AZ at Club Red-Mesa The band had this to say, "We are super excited to go on our first ever North American headline tour in May, playing east to west coast, along with the wonderful Kobra and the Lotus as well as Once Human.
