Witness who also saw killer in "La Mesa" murders takes the stand
"I didn't see him shoot anyone," a witness testified Friday morning in the capital murder trial for Preston Strong, who has been charged in the 2005 La Mesa Street murders, in which two adults and four children were killed. Neighbor Kieth Hansen testified during direct examination by prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski of the Yuma County Attorney's Office that the evening of the murders he was barbecuing on the back porch and his wife was swimming in their pool when they heard several gunshots.
