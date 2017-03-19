With 4 players in top 6, Arizona State wins Clover Cup
Arizona State placed four players inside the top 6 en route to a convincing victory Sunday at the Clover Cup. The event was hosted by Notre Dame but took place at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., and the Sun Devils took advantage.
