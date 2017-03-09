Wilkes University ending face-to-face...

Wilkes University ending face-to-face classes in Mesa, transitioning to online only

The Arizona Republic

Wilkes University, a Pennsylvania-based private school in downtown Mesa, will end its face-to-face classes and transition to a completely online model. Wilkes University ending face-to-face classes in Mesa, transitioning to online only Wilkes University, a Pennsylvania-based private school in downtown Mesa, will end its face-to-face classes and transition to a completely online model.

