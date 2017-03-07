Urban Amusement Group to open $1.4M jungle park in Mesa
Urban Amusement Group LLC is opening a $1.4 million Urban Jungle Fun Park in Mesa on March 10, with two others to follow in Avondale and Chandler later this year.
