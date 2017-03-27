Unique Job Fair Aims To Employ 300 People During Hiring Party
Award-winning global contact center, 24-7 Intouch, is hosting an interactive career fair on Wednesday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Mesa. The open house hiring event includes a parking lot party atmosphere, complete with food, games and prizes for the interviewees.
