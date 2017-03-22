Trump budget would cut funds used for 'most vulnerable,' Valley officials say
Here's how President Donald Trump's proposed budget could affect programs metro Phoenix cities rely on to serve lower-income residents. Trump budget would cut funds used for 'most vulnerable,' Valley officials say Here's how President Donald Trump's proposed budget could affect programs metro Phoenix cities rely on to serve lower-income residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Brother Smith
|226
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC