Trump administration releases list of police agencies that didn't help feds with deportations

An undocumented Guatemalan immigrant, chained for being charged as a criminal, prepares to board a deportation flight to Guatemala City, Guatemala, at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on June 24, 2011, in Mesa, Arizona. An undocumented Guatemalan immigrant, chained for being charged as a criminal, prepares to board a deportation flight to Guatemala City, Guatemala, at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on June 24, 2011, in Mesa, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.