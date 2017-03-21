Theatre Under The Stars Announces the...

Theatre Under The Stars Announces the Tommy Tune Award Nominees

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Theatre Under The Stars is excited to announce the nominations and host for TUTS' 15th annual Tommy Tune Awards, which will be held on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. For the past 15 years, the Tommy Tune Awards have recognized and rewarded excellence in the production of musical theatre by high school students and their teachers across the greater Houston area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 4 hr Brother Smith 226
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 10 hr LAVON AFFAIR 2,677
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Mar 14 Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) Mar 13 footguymike 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Mar 11 Ese Spider G 2,129
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC