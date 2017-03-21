Theatre Under The Stars Announces the Tommy Tune Award Nominees

Theatre Under The Stars is excited to announce the nominations and host for TUTS' 15th annual Tommy Tune Awards, which will be held on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. For the past 15 years, the Tommy Tune Awards have recognized and rewarded excellence in the production of musical theatre by high school students and their teachers across the greater Houston area.

