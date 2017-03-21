Theatre Under The Stars Announces the Tommy Tune Award Nominees
Theatre Under The Stars is excited to announce the nominations and host for TUTS' 15th annual Tommy Tune Awards, which will be held on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. For the past 15 years, the Tommy Tune Awards have recognized and rewarded excellence in the production of musical theatre by high school students and their teachers across the greater Houston area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Brother Smith
|226
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC