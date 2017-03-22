The Field: Golfweek West Coast Junior...

The Field: Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational

The 7th Annual Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational, the second leg of the prestigious Golfweek Junior Tournament Series, will be played May 20-21 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz. The top 100 players in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings earn automatic invitations to the event and special invitations are awarded based on rankings and recent tournament results.

