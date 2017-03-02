Tempe Town Lake reopens; Salt River will still look like river
The science behind it is kind of cool , but water flowing through normally dry riverbeds, creeks and washes - some of them places where roads usually alllow traffic to cross - can also be extremely dangerous.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 23
|fuckscraps
|2,128
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 19
|azc55
|8
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 14
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Feb 12
|B legal no deport...
|10
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
|Donald Trump for President
|Feb 4
|lissa
|8
