Tempe Town Lake reopens; Salt River w...

Tempe Town Lake reopens; Salt River will still look like river

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The science behind it is kind of cool , but water flowing through normally dry riverbeds, creeks and washes - some of them places where roads usually alllow traffic to cross - can also be extremely dangerous. Tempe Town Lake reopens; Salt River will still look like river The science behind it is kind of cool , but water flowing through normally dry riverbeds, creeks and washes - some of them places where roads usually alllow traffic to cross - can also be extremely dangerous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 23 fuckscraps 2,128
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb 7 Anonymous 47
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb 6 Nanaimo 3
Donald Trump for President Feb 4 lissa 8
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,278,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC