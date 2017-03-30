Former NFL quarterback Steve Young hugs former Cardon Children's Medical Center patient Mia McPoland, 14, at the March 30, 2017, dedication of Sophie's Place, a dedicated music-therapy space that was a project of the Forever Young Foundation. Sophie's Place opens at Cardon Children's Medical Center Former NFL quarterback Steve Young hugs former Cardon Children's Medical Center patient Mia McPoland, 14, at the March 30, 2017, dedication of Sophie's Place, a dedicated music-therapy space that was a project of the Forever Young Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.