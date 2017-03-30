Sophie's Place opens at Cardon Children's Medical Center
Former NFL quarterback Steve Young hugs former Cardon Children's Medical Center patient Mia McPoland, 14, at the March 30, 2017, dedication of Sophie's Place, a dedicated music-therapy space that was a project of the Forever Young Foundation. Sophie's Place opens at Cardon Children's Medical Center Former NFL quarterback Steve Young hugs former Cardon Children's Medical Center patient Mia McPoland, 14, at the March 30, 2017, dedication of Sophie's Place, a dedicated music-therapy space that was a project of the Forever Young Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Mar 29
|Lol
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|Mar 27
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC