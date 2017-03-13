Police: Suicidal Mesa woman, 29, is missing
Police: Suicidal Mesa woman, 29, is missing Laraya Carter was last seen on March 8 in the area of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mDaPsH According to police, Carter's roommates came home to a note she left, and she has not been heard from since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Sun
|cocorico
|3
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 19
|azc55
|8
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 14
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Feb 12
|B legal no deport...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC