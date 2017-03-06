Police rescue Mesa man from river by helicopter
A Mesa man was rescued from the Salt River after becoming stranded in a spot surrounded by rushing water, Mesa police said. Police rescue Mesa man from river by helicopter A Mesa man was rescued from the Salt River after becoming stranded in a spot surrounded by rushing water, Mesa police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 23
|fuckscraps
|2,128
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 19
|azc55
|8
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 14
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Feb 12
|B legal no deport...
|10
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Nanaimo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC