Arlene McKeever of Surprise takes in the Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade along Third Street in Phoenix on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 11, 2017 Arlene McKeever of Surprise takes in the Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Parade along Third Street in Phoenix on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.