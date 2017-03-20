Phoenix PD May Ban School Resource Officers From Asking About Immigration Status
Whether they can be questioned about their legal status or even handed over to immigration officials while they're there is another question. Recently, local activists have raised concerns about the role of school resource officers - sworn law-enforcement officials who are assigned to public schools - and asked for assurances that they won't be used as a deportation force under the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 17
|RN2015go
|2,676
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC