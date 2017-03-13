PD: Carjacked tourist in Mesa injured...

PD: Carjacked tourist in Mesa injured in crash

Mesa police report that on March 6 a husband and wife, visiting from Kentucky, stopped at a convenience store near Dobson Road and University Drive to get some drinks. The husband went inside the store leaving the SUV running with his wife inside.

