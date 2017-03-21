New high-interest loan proposal emerges in Arizona Senate
A new proposal allowing payday lenders barred from Arizona following a 2008 voter initiative to offer a new high-interest loan product emerged in the Senate Tuesday and is set for rapid action by the Appropriations Committee. The effort was revealed as an amendment to an unrelated bill and followed weeks of talk that the payday lending industry was working on a new plan.
