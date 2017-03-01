Native American and Western artifacts and art at Big Spring Phoenix, March 11
Cheyenne men's war shirt, made circa the 1920s out of tanned elk hide and of show quality, boasting cut-in and applied fringe . A pair of Native American cradleboards , a tanned elk hide Cheyenne men's war shirt and an early 1900s 3rd Phase Navajo chief's blanket are a few of the expected top lots at this year's Big Spring Phoenix auction, planned for March 11th and 12th by Allard Auctions, at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in Mesa, just outside of Phoenix.
