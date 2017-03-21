Murder victim's brother testifies about missing gun

The brother of one of the victims killed in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders testified Tuesday that a .38 caliber revolver went missing from the back office at R.C. Liquor sometime before the murders occurred. Lionel Rios, who worked at the liquor store back then, was one of several prosecution witnesses to take the stand on the 17th day of the capital murder trial of Preston Strong, who is accused of killing a family of six -- including four children.

