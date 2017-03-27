Michael Fleeman Wants to Build a $200 Million Natural History Museum in Phoenix
It's the brainchild of Michael Fleeman, who heads the Tempe-based Northrop Development construction company he founded in 2009. Several years ago, he founded the LGF Foundation.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth
|Tue
|CCC
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|Mar 27
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
