Mesa student sends racist photo of classmate
Officials at Skyline High School in Mesa are responding after a student allegedly shared a picture of her classmate on social media and included a racist comment. A teenage girl allegedly sent a photo to her Snapchat friends of an African American classmate and used a racial slur to describe him.
