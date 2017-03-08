Mesa student sends racist photo of cl...

Mesa student sends racist photo of classmate

Read more: ABC15.com

Officials at Skyline High School in Mesa are responding after a student allegedly shared a picture of her classmate on social media and included a racist comment. A teenage girl allegedly sent a photo to her Snapchat friends of an African American classmate and used a racial slur to describe him.

