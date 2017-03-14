Mesa couple identified in February murder-suicide Authorities on Tuesday identified a couple involved in a February murder-suicide at an east Mesa apartment complex. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nlvncq Police believe Kasara Licea, 21, was fatally stabbed with a knife by her boyfriend, Kevin Leyva, 23, before he killed himself, Detective Steve Berry, Mesa police spokesman, said Tuesday.

