MD Helicopters unveils MD6XX mock-up, MD969 changes

MD Helicopters will chase new military and civil helicopter orders with a newly-unveiled MD6XX in the 2.5t single-engine class and a re-branded and re-imagined modernisation of the light-twin MD902 Explorer called the MD969. The Mesa, Arizona-based manufacturer revealed details of both development projects in its patriotic-themed display at the Heli-Expo convention, including the first glimpse of the MD6XX mock-up, which was shown with MD's phoenix-style livery in an aeromedical configuration.

