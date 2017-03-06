MD Helicopters unveils MD6XX mock-up,...

MD Helicopters unveils MD6XX mock-up, MD969 changes

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Flight Global

MD Helicopters will chase new military and civil helicopter orders with a newly-unveiled MD6XX in the 2.5t single-engine class and a re-branded and re-imagined modernisation of the light-twin MD902 Explorer called the MD969. The Mesa, Arizona-based manufacturer revealed details of both development projects in its patriotic-themed display at the Heli-Expo convention, including the first glimpse of the MD6XX mock-up, which was shown with MD's phoenix-style livery in an aeromedical configuration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Sun Rhonda Welborn As... 2
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 23 fuckscraps 2,128
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb 7 Anonymous 47
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb 6 Nanaimo 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC