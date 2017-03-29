MCSO: Facebook argument led to shooti...

MCSO: Facebook argument led to shooting near Mesa

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

MCSO: Facebook argument led to shooting near Mesa No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ozEZgi Gunshots erupted during a planned fistfight near Mesa early Wednesday that stemmed from an argument over a woman online, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 17 hr Herbert 1
Meth 17 hr Lol 2
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mar 27 crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... Mar 27 ABC15AZ 1
Free Family Fun on April Fools Day Mar 23 GSLeader733 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 21 LAVON AFFAIR 2,677
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at March 30 at 2:56AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC